Here comes an intense allergy season

Young girl sitting by flower and blowing her nose in the park (Photo: Thinkstock)

MINNEAPOLIS - Warm spring temperatures, coupled with a mild winter, is leading to an earlier-than-normal allergy season.

"I wouldn't be surprised if this turns out to be one of the bad years in terms of allergy seasons and allergy sufferers in Minnesota," said Dr. Pramod Kelkar of Allergy and Asthma Care in Maple Grove.

According to Pollen.com, pollen counts are expected to rise from low levels to medium-high in the next five days.

"Even if it turns out to be a really bad year -- an awful year -- people can do so many things to control them. They should be able to enjoy outdoors," Kelkar said.

Kelkar added over-the-counter nasal sprays and medication can hinder weather or home related allergies. An early spring tends to accelerate pollination which is similar to what happened in 2016.

Kelkar said he’s already seen dozens of patients, which is a sign, he says, for an earlier and possibly a more intense allergy season.

© 2017 KARE-TV