Illness closes Minnehaha Academy Upper Campus

The school announced Wednesday that Upper Campus will be shut down for the remainder of the week starting at noon. Upper School students are being asked to stay home Thursday and Friday, February 9 and 10 as well. (Photo: KARE-Matt Passolt)

MINNEAPOLIS - A significant outbreak of what appears to be Norovirus has convinced officials at Minnehaha Academy to close the Upper School campus.

The school announced Wednesday that Upper Campus will be shut down for the remainder of the week starting at noon. Upper School students are being asked to stay home Thursday and Friday, February 9 and 10 as well.

Instructors will conduct Digital Learning days for Upper School students Thursday and Friday, and are directing them to check Schoology and email the rest of the week. The status of evening and weekend activities will be decided in the near future.

Minnehaha Academy's Lower and Middle Schools remain in operation.

The school nurse has communicated with the MN Department of Health, which shared that the symptoms are indicative of the Norovirus. As a precaution from further spreading this virus, an industrial cleaning service is being called in to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

School officials plan to resume a regular scheduled for school and business Monday morning. They are asking students who have contracted the illness to stay home for at least 24 hours after all symptoms end.

(© 2017 KARE)