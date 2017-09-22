Impetigo outbreak cancels Belle Plaine H.S. football game

Stock image (Photo: Thinkstock)

BELLE PLAINE, Minn. - Belle Plaine High School has cancelled Friday night's football game due an outbreak of a highly infectious skin disease.

A post on the Belle Plaine Public Schools website informs parents that administrators first became aware of some occurrences Thursday. Activities Director John Bergs consulted with the lead doctor from the Minnesota State High School League (MSHL) and is following with the league's safety recommendations for their athletes and locker room space. The scheduled game against Jordan High School will not be played either tonight (Friday) nor Monday.

The Mayo Clinic website describes Impetigo as:

A common and highly contagious skin infection that mainly affects infants and children. Impetigo usually appears as red sores on the face, especially around a child's nose and mouth, and on hands and feet. The sores burst and develop honey-colored crusts.

Treatment with antibiotics is generally recommended to help prevent the spread of impetigo to others. It's important to keep your child home from school or day care until he or she is no longer contagious — usually 24 hours after you begin antibiotic treatment.

Coaches and Phy Ed teachers are advising students to bring home equipment and clothing over the weekend for washing while custodial staff give locker rooms a thorough cleaning.

"While I'm disappointed students will not be able to participate in the rivalry game against Jordan tonight, I know we have taken the necessary safety precautions," reads the Twitter post announcing the cancellation.

