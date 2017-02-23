Infant stroke study giving hope, new insight at U of M

We often hear of adults having strokes, but it can happen with newborns and more than you may think. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - We often hear of adults having strokes, but it can happen with newborns and more than you may think.

One in 2,300 infants will suffer from a stroke or bleeding in the brain, according to University of Minnesota's Bernadette Gillick.

She is an associate professor in the U of M's Department of Rehabilitation and Medicine and is leading a first-ever study which looks at the brains of infants after they've suffered a stroke during or around the time of birth.

"This work is novel it's the first of its kind and I think we're just on the edge of being able to change the world in terms of what we have as treatments for kids who've had a stroke," said Gillick.

A few families have been a part of the study so far, including the Eric and Amanda Skalland's baby daughter, Elin. She was born last year, at 27 weeks, and with bleeding in her brain. She spent 80 days in a Twin Cities NICU.

We often hear of adults having strokes, but it can happen with newborns and more than you may think. (Photo: KARE 11)

"That was probably the hardest thing was they just told us there's nothing we could do. You really just have to wait and see what happens and how her brain is going to heal itself," said Eric Skalland. He said doctors told him Elin may have vision problems in the future, but that is now guaranteed.

Gillick and her team monitored Elin using an MRI and non-invasive brain stimulation.

"If you've seen someone with cerebral palsy, the primary diagnosis for that is stroke," said Gillick. She added that chronic pain, vision problems and intellectual challenges can also develop. Through the study, the hope is to find the best way to intervene.

"This could change an individual's function not only during infancy but for their whole life which means how employable are they, how independent can they be, how productive can they be, how much can they enjoy the quality of life throughout their lifetime?" Said Gillick.

Elin's test showed that her brain has healed.While not every answer is clear for her future Eric and Amanda have peace of mind for now with their happy, healthy baby.

"We are just amazed at the things she can do," said Amanda Skalland.

This study is a one-time project and will run through the year. Researchers are looking for families to participate. For more information, click here. The team also hopes to do a study where they can monitor children for years after treatment to see how they're doing.

(© 2017 KARE)