Is Netflix' 'To the Bone' inspiring or triggering?

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The new Netflix movie "To the Bone" starring Lily Collins has stirred up questions about whether it glamorizes eating disorders or offers real insight.

The movie depicts the story of a young woman struggling with a disease that afflicts nearly 30 million Americans.

While important to discuss the eating-disorder epidemic in a national forum, is it possible that movies like "To the Bone" and the many others made before it can glorify the disease?

How can we have a discussion that educates and supports families and caretakers while not sensationalizing eating disorders?

Lee Wolfe Blum, Mental Health Practitioner at the Melrose Center and author of Table in the Darkness: A Healing Journey Through an Eating Disorder, shares her views not only from the perspective of someone working in the field, but someone living in recovery who also sought to use a creative venue, her own memoir, to offer hope and inspiration.

