KARE 11's Karla Hult at the Walk to End Alzheimer's

Saturday at Target Field, one of the country's biggest walks to end Alzheimer's brought a record-breaking 12,000 people together. KARE 11's Karla Hult talks about what the march means to her. http://kare11.tv/2wSHHD8

KARE 6:07 PM. CDT September 09, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories