Mayo Clinic begins $217M Saint Marys expansion

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) - Mayo Clinic is kicking off a five-year, $217 million expansion of its Saint Marys Hospital campus in Rochester.

Mayo officials announced the plan last week. The proposal includes adding three floors to the Generose Building, moving and upgrading the cardiac surgery facilities and expanding the Neonatal Intensive Care and Pediatric Intensive Care units.

The Post-Bulletin reports much of the project is about finding creative ways to "expand" the landlocked space. That includes building three more floors on top of the five-story, 24-year-old Generose Building.

Other changes at Saint Marys will involve expanding the number of private patient rooms and reducing the number of semiprivate rooms.

Construction on the first pieces of the project is expected to begin within a few months.

