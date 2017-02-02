Mayo: Gov. Dayton's cancer caught early

Governor Mark Dayton announces he has prostate cancer. (Photo: Lee Wall, KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Gov. Mark Dayton should be able to carry out his duties after a recent prostate cancer diagnosis that doctors say was caught early.



That's the verdict from his medical care team at Mayo Clinic in Rochester after several visits this week. Dayton revealed his cancer diagnosis last week shortly after fainting during his State of the State speech. His doctors say the collapse was not linked to his cancer.



Mayo Clinic spokesman Karl Oestreich said Thursday that Dayton's cancer hasn't spread beyond his prostate and is curable. “Governor Mark Dayton’s prostate cancer was caught early and is localized, treatable and curable," Oestreich said. "His Mayo Clinic physicians have discussed several treatment options with the Governor and he is in the process of making his decision.

Oestreich added that the Governor should be able to carry on his duties serving the citizens of Minnesota without significant interruption.

Dayton's spokesman Linden Zakula says the governor is weighing two treatment options: radiation and surgery. He'll make a decision in the coming days.

