MDH: Student's death not a risk to public

Adam Ellingson (Photo: Minnesota State University, Mankato)

MANKATO, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Health says the unexpected death of a college student does not pose a risk to the public.

The department said Wednesday it has concluded its review of Minnesota State University, Mankato (MSUM) student Adam Ellingson's death.



KTTC-TV reported that officials were concerned Ellingson's death on Monday may have been linked to bacterial meningitis. But the state Health Department says there is no risk to the student's close contacts or the public. No other details were released.

There have been no confirmed cases of bacterial meningitis in Blue Earth County, where the 20-year-old Ellingson attended college at MSUM.

Bacterial meningitis can cause swelling of the membranes covering the brain and spinal cord.

Ellingson was a 2015 graduate of Rochester Lourdes High School, where he played baseball and football. He was a student athlete at MSUM, playing baseball for the Mavericks.

"It is with a heavy heart that Maverick Athletics announces the passing of one of its own, as we are deeply saddened by the loss of Adam Ellingson—a second-year student-athlete in our baseball program," Minnesota State Director of Athletics Kevin Buisman said. "In Adam's relatively short time on our campus and with our program, he had already made a significant impact and was successful both on the field and in the classroom. Adam modeled the attributes of commitment, passion, and leadership and he will certainly be missed by his teammates and coaches who will honor his memory in moving forward. As an athletic department and University, we extend our deepest condolences to Adam's family and friends, and all others affected by this tragic loss."



