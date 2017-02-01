Minn. sees increase in norovirus cases

Norovirus (Photo: Thinkstock)

MINNEAPOLIS - It’s flu season, but Minnesotans are also getting hit by the norovirus.

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 60 outbreaks of the virus since October 1, 2016. It’s reported more than 200,000 around the world die from the virus each year.

The virus causes severe vomiting and diarrhea. It's hard to fight off and is popping up in areas like schools, restaurants and long-term living centers.

How can you prevent it from spreading?

Dr. Frank Rhame, an infectious disease doctor at Allina Health, has a few tips.

“A third of a cup of household bleach and a gallon of water is a great cleaning substance for norovirus,” he said.

But this comes second to a good old hand washing.

“It’s personal hygiene… washing your hands after defecate… it’s that simple…”

And just when people are getting back on their feet and feeling better, the virus is still being produced in their body.

“Unfortunately people will excrete the virus for up to several weeks after they get better,” he added.

Vaccines for the virus are in the works, but experts say it is going to be a challenge to make one that works as the virus is always mutating.

(© 2017 KARE)