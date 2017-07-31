Minnesota health insurance rates set to stabilize for 2018

Minnesotans who buy health insurance on their own may see slight premium hikes or even some price drops next year. State regulators announced preliminary rates for next year that range from a 15 percent decrease to an 11 percent bump. http://kare11.tv/2wf

KARE 6:10 PM. CDT July 31, 2017

