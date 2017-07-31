Minnesota health insurance rates set to stabilize for 2018
Minnesotans who buy health insurance on their own may see slight premium hikes or even some price drops next year. State regulators announced preliminary rates for next year that range from a 15 percent decrease to an 11 percent bump. http://kare11.tv/2wf
KARE 6:10 PM. CDT July 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Friends, clients describe Mendota Heights homicide victim as 'sweet and gentle'
-
Police: Homicide victim identified, suspect still on loose
-
Shark jumps onto fishing boat, stuns everyone
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Family celebrates 10th birthday on 10-year bridge collapse anniversary
-
WI seaplane crash kills 1, injures 2 others
-
Insane Tablet / Laptop Combo Savings - The Deal Guy
-
Police search for suspect in Mendota Heights homicide
-
Photo shows panhandler's cash
-
Tampa Bay area forecast
More Stories
-
Japanese beetles hit MN harder than usualJul 31, 2017, 4:02 p.m.
-
Construction worker hit by car in East BethelJul 31, 2017, 5:36 p.m.
-
10 years later: Survivors reflect on the I-35W…Jul 31, 2017, 2:33 p.m.