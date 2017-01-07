ST. PAUL, Minn. - A Minnesota state health official is urging residents to get vaccinated for the flu amid concern that low vaccination rates can lead to more hospitalizations and deaths.
Minnesota Department of Health epidemiologist Karen Martin says it's disappointing that surveys show only about 40 percent of people nationwide had been vaccinated by November. She says she worries the vaccination rates can impact future flu vaccine manufacturing because of low demand.
Minnesota Public Radio News reports that Martin's comments come as Minnesota and neighboring states begin to see an increase in the number of flu cases.
Martin says it's not too late to get a flu shot because multiple strains of the virus can be circulating as late as May.
Minnesota official urges vaccinations as flu season ramps up
Associated Press , KARE 11:23 AM. CST January 07, 2017
ST. PAUL, Minn. - A Minnesota state health official is urging residents to get vaccinated for the flu amid concern that low vaccination rates can lead to more hospitalizations and deaths.
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Minnesotans witness Florida airport shooting
-
Checked bag gun laws discussed after Florida airport shooting
-
Highway 169 project starts next week
-
Late evening forecast 1-6
-
Fleck interview
-
Safe Haven Law: Protects unwanted newborns and their mothers
-
Baby found at Cathedral of St. Paul
-
Man rescued in bitter cold temperatures
-
Perk reports on the new hire for U of M coach
-
Minnesotans struggling to pay for insurance
More Stories
-
Five dead, eight hurt, in mass shooting at Ft.…Jan. 6, 2017, 12:17 p.m.
-
Deer carcasses, heads dumped near public trailJan. 7, 2017, 12:26 p.m.
-
Alliance pushes for plastic ban in DuluthJan. 7, 2017, 12:16 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs