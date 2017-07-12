MN families urging local legislators to save MinnesotaCare

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Concerned Minnesota families who rely on Medicaid and MinnesotaCare to help pay for their health care costs will be in Saint Paul on Wednesday to urge local legislators to stand up against Senate Republicans in Washington DC, who aim to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Andrea Sorum is a Minneapolis mother of two, who is a church organist and a piano teacher. She has a pre-existing condition and relies on MinnesotaCare, the state's public health insurance program for low-income Minnesotans.

"Frankly, it is scary. It is scary to think about my options without health insurance. I think I would have to live in fear every day," said Sorum.

Sorum will join families, health care workers and clergy members with the community advocacy group, ISAIAH, on Wednesday for a press conference at the Minnesota Senate Building. Minnesota state legislators are expected to discuss health care at a committee meeting at 1 PM.

"It feels a little bit like rearranging the furniture on the Titanic before it sinks to talk about the state level when we don’t know what’s happening with Trumpcare right now," said Sorum. "I will be personally affected by the decision that the Senate makes this week."

If Minnesotacare is eliminated, Sorum fears she will not be able to afford housing or provide for her children.

"As a state, we need to make a lot of noise because this national bill would be absolutely devastating to our state’s budget and to Minnesotans like me," said Sorum.

© 2017 KARE-TV