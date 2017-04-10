GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Spring cleaning isn't just for your home, this is also a good time of year to think about cleaning up your eating habits!

Samantha McKinney, Program Manager of Lab Testing for LifeTime Weight Loss, joined us on KARE 11 Sunrise to suggest 5 ways to spring clean your diet.

1. Spring clean your kitchen

McKinney suggests storing healthy protein options in your freezer along with frozen berries and vegetable,s and try to keep it free of any sort of frozen desserts or other processed foods. She says giving your refrigerator a makeover provides a great map of what food to store (and how!) in this common and most convenient kitchen appliance. As for cupboards and/or pantries, McKinney said this is the most common area that you can store your unhealthy culprits. Instead of holding on to those processed can foods, fill your cupboards with raw nuts and seeds, nut flour, and choose BPA free canned beans and tomatoes instead.

2. Eat seasonal

McKinney says seasonal and local produce often tastes and looks better, and is often packed with more nutrition than nationally-sourced produce. Plus, when you shop seasonal and local, you often save money. Start by visiting your local farmer's market each week, choosing only local and seasonal produce at your grocery store or even opting in to grow some of your own.

3. Stay hydrated

McKinney tells us drinking more water is one of the most impactful things you can do for your health and weight because it's your body's most important nutrient. Not getting enough water can lead you down a dangerous path of poor digestion and detoxification along with low energy and fatigue.

"I recommend drinking 64-ounces at minimum to my clients at Life Time, while working toward half your weight in ounces for an optimal amount," she said.

4. Fire up the grill

McKinney said one of the best things about warmer weather is the fact that you can move your entire kitchen outdoors. Not only are you keeping your house a little cleaner, but allowing yourself to enjoy the weather and outside atmosphere. She says grilling can be a great cooking method if done right, and can provide amazing and unique aromas and flavors that will make an easy transition from the typically heavy, winter meals.

5. Switch your supplements

Finally, McKinney recommends continuing core supplements throughout the year to promote optimal nutrient intake and health. But note that this time of year exposes us to new allergens and bugs, so your immune system might need some extra support.

