Are you getting enough fiber in your diet?

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Many of us don't get enough nutrients, especially fiber.

Fitness expert Chris Freytag joined us on KARE 11 Sunrise to talk about the importance of fiber.

Fiber is often referred to as "roughage" or the "bulk" in your diet that helps move food through your body. Fiber is found in plant-based foods; making fruits, vegetables, grains, beans and seeds all good sources of fiber.

According to the Food and Nutrition Board of the Institute of Medicine, men need between 30 and 38 grams of fiber per day, and women need between 21 and 25 grams per day.

Chris has more fiber recommendations on her website, gethealthyu.com

