KARE
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Boost your mornings with muffin in a mug

Boost your morning with muffin in a mug

KARE 8:38 AM. CST February 27, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- By now most people understand a good breakfast is a key element to a good morning.

On our KARE11 Sunrise program GetHealthyU.com's Chris Freytag explained breakfast has been shown to boost energy, help with weight loss and provide other benefits.

All too often people might skip breakfast, or opt for the drive through because they don't have time.

Chris showed us a nutritious way to pull together a fiber-packed muffin that is delicious, nutritious and fast.

So fast, it's called muffin in a minute.

(© 2017 KARE)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories