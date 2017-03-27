Motivation Monday: 7 salad mistakes to avoid

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Salads sound like a win for anyone trying to eat healthy; but are you really getting the most out of what sounds like a nutritious meal?

Fitness expert Chris Freytag with gethealthyu.com showed us the 7 most common salad mistakes you might be making.

First: using iceberg lettuce. It lacks both flavor and nutrients; instead, Chris suggests a darker leafy green, including spinach, kale, or arugula.

Mistake number two is mayo-based and pasta salads. While "salad" is in the name, they're not really salads at all, instead packing calories that can quickly add up.

A similar mistake is using high calorie toppings, like crutons or chow mein noodles, which are loaded with carbs.

However, some people take "healthy" to the extreme with their salads, and make the mistake of preparing a bland salad. Freytag says don't punish yourself with a bland, unbalanced salad; instead, make sure they're colorful and fill you up. Use proteins like chicken, eggs, or tofu, and include healthy fats like avocados and olive oil.

Don't swing too far to the other side, though. Freytag says some people will pile their lettuce with everything but additional veggies. Chris suggests including only vegetables you like, to make your salad more enjoyable to eat.

Another common mistake is picking the wrong dressing. Varieties like ranch, blue cheese, thousand island and french can have 16 to 20 grams of fat per serving. Instead, Freytag suggests opting for a vinaigrette, or even salsa or guacamole.

One final salad mistake is not adapting your salad for the change in seasons. Swap in seasonal ingredients, including sweet potatoes or brussel sprouts.

Chris Freytag has more salad suggestions on her website, gethealthyu.com.

