KARE
Close
Weather Alert 57 weather alerts
Close

Motivation Monday: Get (and stay) healthy on the cheap

Sure, health clubs are great -- the latest gear, professional trainers, fancy surroundings -- but they can be awfully expensive.

KARE 10:39 AM. CDT October 23, 2017

You want to shed some pounds ahead of the holiday season, but gym memberships and fitness classes can cost a lot of money! 

GetHealthU.com's Chris Freytag has four ways to exercise on a budget: 

Create a home gym: 

You don't need a designated space in your home to dub your "home gym." You can buy easily-stored items like a yoga mat, dumbbells and resistance bands to use in your living room. 

Use your own bodyweight:

Gravity is your friend! Getting into a daily routine of pushups, situps, etc can kickstart anyone's fitness regimen. You can also try using a chair for tricep dips!

Try your community offerings:

If social interaction is what you need, you will find a lot of free activities in your neighborhood. Try an online search for community centers and pop-up yoga classes near you. 

Join an online program:

There are many different online fitness classes you can watch and participate from home. Get Healthy U TV provides live and taped classes daily. Go to http://go.gethealthyutv.com/gold   Use the coupon code CHRISGOLD20 and get the whole first year for $20 - that is approx $1.60 per month!

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories