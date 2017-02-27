KARE11 Sunrise program GetHealthyU.com's Chris Freytag explained breakfast has been shown to boost energy, help with weight loss and provide other benefits.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- By now most people understand a good breakfast is a key element to a good morning.

On our KARE11 Sunrise program GetHealthyU.com's Chris Freytag explained breakfast has been shown to boost energy, help with weight loss and provide other benefits.

All too often people might skip breakfast, or opt for the drive through because they don't have time.

Chris showed us a nutritious way to pull together a fiber-packed muffin that is delicious, nutritious and fast.

So fast, it's called muffin in a minute.

(© 2017 KARE)