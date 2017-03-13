Why baking soda can be a household superstar

Baking soda (Photo: Thinkstock, geo-grafika.com)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - You probably have a box of baking soda in your refrigerator, or maybe one in your pantry, but you might want to consider adding a box in your medicine cabinet!

GetHealthyU.com's Chris Freytag says baking soda has dozens of uses around the home, making it a true household superstar.

As a cleanser, it can be used as a natural scrubbing solution for pots, pans, and sinks. It also works as a soap scum remover for drains and shower curtains. And if you have a stain on your carpet or furniture, baking soda can help get it out.

There are additional baking soda uses for your body. You've likely seen products that use baking soda as a toothpaste or teeth whitener; but Freytag says baking soda can also provide relief for everything from canker sores and bug bites, to heartburn.

And, of course, don't forget baking soda's role as an odor reducer, from the refrigerator to your closet.

Chris Freytag has a list of 56 uses for baking soda or her website, gethealthyu.com

