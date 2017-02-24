NEDA Walk to create awareness for eating disorders

Stock Image

GOLDEN VALLEY - Experts say millions of Americans suffer from significant eating disorders at some time in their lives.

The mental illness affects both men and women. On Friday Dr.Billie Gray from the Emily Program Foundation and Kasey Heuschkel, an eating disorder survivor, appeared on KARE 11 to share their personal experiences and talk about ““National Eating Disorders Week”.

This weekend hundreds of people will participate in the 5th annual Twin Cities National Eating Disorders Association or NEDA walk. The event is Sunday, February 26 from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Mall of America in Bloomington.

AerieReal Role Model Iskra Lawrence will be the emcee. There will also be live music and other fun activities for all ages.

All funds raised benefit NEDA, the leading non-profit dedicated to supporting individuals and families affected

by eating disorders, through serving as a catalyst for prevention, cures and access to quality care.



