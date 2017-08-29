New app can detect signs of scoliosis
A new app is helping parents check their kids' spines for possible signs of scoliosis. The free app, called SpineScreen, was developed by Shriners Hospitals for Children and became available to the public earlier this month. http://kare11.tv/2wQXQeY
KARE 6:26 PM. CDT August 29, 2017
