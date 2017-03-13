Semen found at 11 Mpls. adult venues

Stripper Pole (Photo: Thinkstock)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minneapolis City Council is considering changes for adult clubs after a health inspection found semen at 11 of 17 venues in the city.

State health officials say the following establishments tested positive for semen: The Brass Rail, Choice Gentlemen’s Club, Dream Girls, Déjà Vu. Downtown Cabaret, Gay 90s, Hennepin Avenue Adult Boutique, Lickety Split, PYRMD, Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen’s Club and Sex World.

Samples were taken from venue chairs, couches, floors, walls and bedspreads. Daniel Huff with the city's health department says there's a correlation between the confirmed cases and the layout of those establishments.

"The clubs that have these private spaces or semi-private spaces are the ones where we found the examples, both visual and confirmatory tests, of potentially infectious material," Huff said.

The venues that tested positive for bodily fluids have been dubbed “public health nuisances” and are required to undergo a thorough cleaning.

Health department officials are concerned about disease risks for employees and patrons. Officials plan to return to conduct follow-up inspections.

