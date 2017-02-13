Staff levels leave some Minn. nail salons uninspected

One Twin Cities woman has a warning for those looking to book a nail appointment. (Photo: Bill Middeke, KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota salons may go more than two years without an inspection because of low staffing at the Minnesota Board of Cosmetologist Examiners.

That’s because there are only a handful of inspectors to manage more than 5,000 salons throughout the state.

Michelle Ford says she got a nail fungus at a St. Paul nail salon this past summer. She lost four finger nails and showed KARE 11 pictures of the damage to her hands.

“It was a fungus that turned into Pincer Nail,” she said. “It was really very painful.” Ford made a formal complaint to the Board of Cosmetologist Examiners.

Michelle Ford says she got a nail fungus at a St. Paul nail salon this past summer. (Photo: Bill Middeke, KARE 11)

When they went to inspect the nail salon, they found 28 violations. Most were for sanitation issues like porous files and buffers being used more than once, improper disinfection, and 2 of 4 employees working were unlicensed.

Turns out the salon had been inspected the year before too. The inspector found 17 violations. Yet the report said no follow-up was required.

“When I saw the inspection report. It was like this is crazy where's the accountability to manage this?” Ford said.

According to the Board there are 5,412 salons in Minnesota.; 635 of them are nail salons. Yet there are only three inspectors and one manager for the entire state. It’s a fact that Ford finds “appalling.”

According to the Board there are 5,412 salons in Minnesota.; 635 of them are nail salons. Yet there are only three inspectors and one manager for the entire state. (Photo: Bill Middeke, KARE 11)

The Board says 67 percent of salons have been inspected in the past two years.



The Board says they are trying to address their low staffing issues. Hiring two new inspectors that will start within a week. They plan to hire a fifth inspector later this year.

In a statement, the director says, "Our inspectors are inspecting salons daily, with a prioritization for salons that pose a higher risk to the public..."

The salon where Ford got her manicures was fined $7,500. The owner tells KARE 11 they've fixed the problems.

However, that won’t fix Ford’s nails. Adding insult to injury, the salon appears to have been uninsured when her nails were damaged, meaning she stands little to no chance of having her medical bills reimbursed.

The Board of Cosmetologist Examiners did offer some tips for salon customers.

Check licenses. License and inspection reports are supposed to be displayed prominently in a salon.

Check board disciplinary action at www.bceboard.state.mn.us.

Be sure that porous tools like nail files or toe separators are brand news.

Make sure metal tools and tubs have been cleaned and disinfected between customers.

(© 2017 KARE)