Student tests positive for TB in St. Louis Park

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. - Selected students and staff members at St. Louis Park High School will be tested for Tuberculosis (TB) in the near future after one student was diagnosed with the illness in November.

St. Louis Park Public Schools Superintendent Rob Metz made the announcement in a letter mailed to every student and their families on Wednesday. Metz says the infected student was in the building and contagious during September, October and part of November, and experts from the Hennepin County Department of Health want to test students and staff members who had close and prolonged exposure to the person with TB.

Investigators asked the school to wait to inform students and staff until those with the greatest risk of exposure were identified. It is also true that it takes several months for Tuberculosis to become identifable by current testing methods.

The district has agreed to let testing take place at St. Louis Park High School on January 30 and 31. Officials are asking that testing permission forms for students be returned by Thursday, January 19.

Representative from the Hennepin County Department of Health can be reached at 612-382-8666 to answer any and all Tuberculosis and testing related questions. The district is also sharing a link

(© 2017 KARE)