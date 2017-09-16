Twin Cities Walk to Defeat ALS raises $425,000

Organizers say about 2,300 people gathered at Lake Phalen in St. Paul for the 3-mile walk. As of Saturday afternoon, they had raised $425,000. KARE 11's Cory Hepola emceed. http://kare11.tv/2xpSDuc

KARE 6:29 PM. CDT September 16, 2017

