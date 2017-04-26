What to expect this tick season

Tick (Photo: epantha)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Some scientists are predicting a surge in the number of Lyme-carrying ticks beginning this month and lasting into early summer.

Why? An unusually large abundance of acorns in the northeast two years ago fueled a population boom of white-footed mice last year. Those mice are breakfast, lunch and dinner to ticks.

Elizabeth Schiffman, Epidemiologist with the Minnesota Department of Public Health, joined the KARE 11 News at 5 to discuss the upcoming tick season. Below are some common tips to preventing tick bites, removing ticks and identifying Lyme Disease symptoms.

Preventing tick bites

Avoid wooded and brushy areas with high grass and leaf litter, especially April through July.

Cover exposed skin during hikes.

Repel ticks with DEET.

Take a shower immediately after outdoor activities.

How to remove ticks

Use tweezers to grasp tick at its head.

Pull with gentle, steady pressure.

Flush it town the toilet.

Clean spot with soap and water.

Lyme Disease symptoms

A bull's eye shaped rash at the site of the bite that appears about a week later.

Severe headaches and neck stiffness.

Arthritis with severe joint pain and swelling, particularly the knees.

Irregular heart beat.

Nerve pain.

