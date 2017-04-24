Hennepin County Courthouse clock comes back to life

At sundown, about 8:11 p.m., on Monday, city and county officials re-lit the Hennepin County Courthouse clock. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - With the flick of a switch, a bit of history came back to life in downtown Minneapolis on Monday.

At sundown, about 8:11 p.m., city and county officials re-lit the Hennepin County Courthouse clock.

The clock is more than a century old. In the 1940s, the clock was changed from its original steel build to include cast aluminum and neon lighting. Now, crews have restored it back to the style in which it was first designed. The work took nearly a year.

County officials say the clock is the largest of its design in the world. The clock face measures 24 feet, 4 inches in diameter.

© 2017 KARE-TV