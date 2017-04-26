MINNEAPOLIS - Authorities in Hennepin County say violent crime increased during the first quarter of 2017 compared with last year.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office sent out a press release Wednesday highlighting the increase of 3 percent during the first three months of the year, compared to the same time period in 2016.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says violent crime has increased for the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016. (Photo: Courtesy Hennepin County Sheriff's Office)

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says property crime has increased for the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016. (Photo: Courtesy Hennepin County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff's office says there were 10 homicides this year in January, February and March, as opposed to five in 2016. They say there were also increases in rapes and robberies.

Property crime, according to the sheriff's office, went up by 9 percent this quarter compared with the same quarter in 2016.

