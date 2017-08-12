Hennepin sheriff gets restraining order against former FBI agent

Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek - file photo (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Hennepin County District Court has granted a restraining order against a former FBI agent accused of assaulting Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek in Nevada.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, Stanek was physically assaulted while at the National Sheriff's Association Annual Conference in Reno on June 28. They say John Guandolo of Dallas was cited for battery.

Hennepin County says Guandolo was presenting at the conference on behalf of the Understanding the Threat organization.

According to his biography on the organization's website, Guandolo is a former Marine and FBI agent who started Understanding the Threat to provide "strategic and operational threat-focused consultation, education, and training for federal, state and local leadership and agencies" centering around defeating the "jihadi threat."

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office is conducting a criminal investigation into the alleged assault.

© 2017 Associated Press