Henning honors student killed in crash

HENNING, MN – It was a difficult day on April 13, 2017 for the small town of Henning, Minnesota.

The days since then have for many only been made easier by all the support from one another.

“My heart broke but yet everybody came together and held everybody together,” said Alison Christensen.

She was selling tickets at the Otter Tail Central Bulldog football game in Henning on Friday night.

It was not just another game - it was "Quam Night."

“We miss him. The team missed him. So many people in this community miss him,” said Alison Christensen.

Sixteen-year-old Jacob Quam was driving to school on the morning of April 13.

Deputies say a semi driver crossed the center line of the road he was traveling on Jacob was heading the opposite direction when the semi collided with Jacobs car head on killing him.

“I don’t want anyone to forget him. Nobody is letting me forget him. They’re hurting just as much as I am,” said Angela Quam.

Jacob was her only child.

Quam was honored at the football home.

He would have been a junior this season and was number 75 on the team.

For 75 cents students gained admission. It only cost 75 cents for anything at the concessions.

The number 75 was also painted on the field. It was Jacobs night.

“It’s outstanding. I mean all the support. I mean I can’t say enough good things about it,” Angela said.

She was also given his jersey just before the game on the field.

