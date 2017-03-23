Here are your National Puppy Day photos

Pepper (Photo: Stina Moran shared to our Facebook page)

It's National Puppy Day!

National Puppy Day, which is celebrated on March 23 each year, marks a day when puppies of all breeds and sizes are recognized for their loyalty and cuteness.

On social media, the hashtag #NationalPuppyDay began trending early Thursday as people shared photos and videos of puppies.

In honor of the very important day, below are some pictures of cute puppies that were shared to the KARE 11 Facebook page.

