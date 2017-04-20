Hey kids - got a joke?

(Credit: UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation)

MINNEAPOLIS - Does your child love to tell jokes? The UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation wants to hear them.

The foundation is working on three new joke books.

It's looking for jokes about summer, sweet treats and eats, or holiday jokes.

Your child's joke could be published.

Submissions will be accepted through April 28.

The books, which will be released later this year, will help to raise money for medical grants for families in need.

© 2017 KARE-TV