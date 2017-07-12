Hibbing police investigate slaying of business owner

HIBBING, Minn.- Police say the man found dead in a house in Hibbing is a homicide victim.
WDIO-TV reports 60-year-old Brian Joseph Nelson was stabbed and was found dead in a house behind The Bottle Shop liquor store Monday. Authorities say Nelson is a long-time Hibbing resident and business owner.
Police say the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation. There's no immediate word on any suspects.
