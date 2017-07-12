KARE
Hibbing police investigate slaying of business owner

Associated Press , KARE 11:12 AM. CDT July 12, 2017

HIBBING, Minn.- Police say the man found dead in a house in Hibbing is a homicide victim.

WDIO-TV reports 60-year-old Brian Joseph Nelson was stabbed and was found dead in a house behind The Bottle Shop liquor store Monday. Authorities say Nelson is a long-time Hibbing resident and business owner.

Police say the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation. There's no immediate word on any suspects.

