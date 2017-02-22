Highway blocker crackdown bills advance at State Capitol

Interstate 94 protest in St. Paul July 2016

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A set of bills designed to toughen penalties against protesters who block freeways, airports and public transit moved ahead Wednesday in both the Minnesota House and Senate.

The legislation offered by several Republican lawmakers is a response to protests by the Black Lives Matter movement and other groups that occupied interstates and the entrance to Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport in the past two years.

It would elevate the crime of blocking a freeway from a misdemeanor obstruction charge to a gross misdemeanor, punishable by a year in jail. GOP leaders say they're not targeting the message, but instead trying to prevent injuries to protesters and officers alike.

"These bills aren’t in any way targeted at any race or gender or group or ethnic group, anything like that," House Speaker Kurt Daudt told reporters. "We're trying to end dangerous behavior."

Those demonstrations occurred after officer-involved shootings of young, unarmed black men in the Twin Cities, including most recently Philando Castile, a motorist shot by Saint Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez. Police arrested dozens of protesters on I-94 last July after a tense standoff that lasted hours.

Many of those jailed that night were charged with rioting, but those charges were ultimately dismissed in part because of the difficulty proving which protesters threw rocks or other projectiles at officers on the scene.

Rep. Nick Zerwas, an Elk River Republican, said his bill will simplify matters for police and prosecutors trying to sort out charges because simply being in the roadway without permission will be a gross misdemeanor.

"If you block a freeway, if you close an airport, or if you interfere with mass transit you should go to jail," Rep. Zerwas explained. "You want to avoid arrest? Don’t block a freeway. Stay off a freeway!"

During the hearing in the House Public Safety Committee Zerwas told of a seriously ill constituent from Elk River who missed her appointment at the Mayo Clinic -- one booked three months earlier -- because of a protester sit-in on Interstate 35 in south Minneapolis. She was told she'd need to wait another three months to get back into the Mayo.

"She waited six months get to a specialist to get diagnosed because some people believe, incorrectly, that they have a right to camp out on a freeway!" Zerwas declared to his colleagues and a standing room only crowd in the hearing room.

Critics say the punishment doesn't fit the crime, considering that people who assault their spouses and partners get less jail time on a first offense in Minnesota. And they said it ignores our nation's rich history of civil disobedience, including now iconic events such as the Selma to Montgomery March in 1965.

"This would have a chilling effect on constitutionally protected speech," Tracy Nelson, the legal director of the ACLU of Minnesota told legislators.

"The prospect of facing a year in jail will likely deter a lot of people from participating in demonstrations, even demonstrations that have no intentions of going out on a highways."

Veteran defense lawyer Jon Erickson said he doubted raising the severity of the charge and the punishment would be a deterrent for those who are determined to stop traffic to make a political point.

"I have never had a client tell me, 'You know if this would’ve been a gross misdemeanor rather than a misdemeanor I wouldn’t have committed the crime!' -- It will have zero effect as a deterrence!"

Erickson and Nelson also urged legislators to consider the impact of a gross misdemeanor conviction on a person's job and housing prospects, compared to a simple misdemeanor.

"The collateral consequences of going to a gross misdemeanor will push more people into poverty, and increase demand for state services."

Rep. Ray Dehn of Minneapolis said he personally knows several people who were jailed after blocking highways, and believed current law was adequate barring any proof that it would make protesters think twice about doing it.

But Rep. Tony Cornish, the Vernon Center Republican who heads the House Public Safety Committee, pointed out that increasing punishment is a common response for tackling problems in the criminal justice arena.

"I can remember many on the DFL side voted along with me many times to increase penalties in my 15 years here," Rep. Cornish told Democrats on the panel.

"So going on your current method of thinking either it does, or it doesn’t deter crime, or why did you vote that way?"

Community Activist John Thompson took time off from his job as a machinist at the St. Paul Public Schools to attend both the House and Senate hearings. He emphatically urged lawmakers to reject the idea.

"Take your shovel and dig Martin Luther King back up, and dig Malcolm X back up, and charge them with protesting!" Thompson exclaimed to members of the House panel.

"If you want us to stop protesting, sir, stop giving us a reason to protest!"

The Senate hearing also featured a robust debate. Democrats attempted to amend the bill to give protesters a grace period before the gross misdemeanor charges would apply.

But Republican Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen of Alexandria, the author of one of the bills, didn't support that change. He said that to him it's clear current penalties aren't being taken seriously by demonstrators.

Those were the final hearings for those bills, which now advance on parallel tracks to the House and Senate floors.

(© 2017 KARE)