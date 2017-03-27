Historically large settlement for man mauled by SPPD K-9

Two St. Paul police officers have been suspended in connection to an incident in June. (Photo: St. Paul Police)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A St. Paul man who was mauled by a police K-9 and repeatedly kicked by officers is set to receive the largest police misconduct settlement in St. Paul's history, according to an attorney involved with the case.

Attorney Andrew Noel says his client, Frank Baker, has agreed to a $2 million settlement with St. Paul.

St. Paul city attorney Samuel Clark calls the settlement a 'tentative agreement', which won't be final until the city council votes in April. Clark says the council has been briefed on the agreement and says the $2 million dollars would fully resolve a federal civil rights lawsuit seeking more than $5 million.

Noel says Baker, who suffered permanent disfigurement from his injuries, was interested in settlement that did more than just compensate him monetarily.

“I’m confident that there will be more steps taken in terms of training to make sure that this doesn’t happen again," Noel said. "Which was one of Frank’s missions when he set out on this lawsuit.”

The settlement stems from an incident last June. An unidentified caller called 911 to report a large fight involving weapons on the 1800 block of 7th Street East in St. Paul. The caller described a black man with dreadlocks in a white T-shirt.

Baker was not armed and not involved in the fight, but an officer spotted him on his phone inside his vehicle in the area.

“Police officer asked me to get out the car with my hands up, so I get out the car and put my hands up," Baker said. “I walked like about seven steps and as soon as I turned around the police let the dog out on me.”

Dash cam video of the arrest, which runs about a minute and a half, shows a group of officers running up to surround an African-American man, identified as the 53-year-old Baker, as he lay on the ground. While grainy and poor in quality, it is clear that a police dog is extensively and aggressively engaged with the man on the ground, and one officer is seen kicking the man at least three times.

Baker spent 14 days in the hospital and suffered several broken ribs and two collapsed lungs as a result of the kicks. He underwent several extensive skin grafts on his legs and is now limited in his mobility due to the mauling.

“That dog is like your gun. Want to know why? Look what he did to me?” Baker said. “It’s one of the worst things to ever happen to me in my life and I’m still having problems with it right now.”

The handler of the K-9, officer Brett Palkowitsch, is no longer employed by the St. Paul Police Department. Officer Brian Ficcadenti served a 30-day suspension.

