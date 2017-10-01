Hit and run accident can't keep Cottage Grove veteran from paying it forward
A disabled veteran in Cottage Grove was the victim of a hit-and-run crash this weekend. But when he was hit, the first thing he thought of was how long it would be before he could get back to helping his community. http://kare11.tv/2fJr8VU
KARE 5:54 PM. CDT October 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KARE Breaking News
-
Late evening weather forecast 9-30-17
-
Dunwoody College tackles need for skilled workers in Minnesota
-
O.J. Simpson - 'I am sorry that things turned out the way they did.'
-
MN restaurant workers reflect on 10-years of being smoke-free
-
Carlo's Bakery of Cake Boss fame opens at MOA
-
Trump blasts Puerto Rican mayor after she begs for help
-
Marathon 11:30-11:45
-
Marathon 8:00-8:15
-
Adoptable dogs put on a furry fashion show
More Stories
-
Hit and run can't keep Cottage Grove vet from paying…Oct. 1, 2017, 5:25 p.m.
-
WATCH: 2017 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon finish lineOct. 1, 2017, 8:42 a.m.
-
MN restaurant workers reflect on 10 years of being…Sep 30, 2017, 10:47 p.m.