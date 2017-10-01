Hit and run accident can't keep Cottage Grove veteran from paying it forward

A disabled veteran in Cottage Grove was the victim of a hit-and-run crash this weekend. But when he was hit, the first thing he thought of was how long it would be before he could get back to helping his community. http://kare11.tv/2fJr8VU

KARE 5:54 PM. CDT October 01, 2017

