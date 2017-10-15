Hit-and-run victim asks driver to come forward

A car turned in front of Langford's motorcycle, leaving Langford no choice but to lay the bike down and skid right into the car, which he says then drove over his left shoulder -- and left the scene. http://kare11.tv/2kShWR1

KARE 10:59 PM. CDT October 15, 2017

