Hit-and-run victim asks driver to come forward
A car turned in front of Langford's motorcycle, leaving Langford no choice but to lay the bike down and skid right into the car, which he says then drove over his left shoulder -- and left the scene. http://kare11.tv/2kShWR1
KARE 10:59 PM. CDT October 15, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shorewood father of 3 killed in Las Vegas shooting
-
Edina High School teacher under child porn investigation
-
Should you freeze your credit?
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Minnesota native critical after Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Twins remain positive following AL wild-card loss to Yankees
-
1-on-1 with Viking-turned-Voice contestant Esera Tuaolo
-
Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven's son helps dozens to safety during Las Vegas shooting
-
Revitalizing historic Minneapolis ahead of Super Bowl 52
-
Is Las Vegas the deadliest U.S. mass shooting?
More Stories
-
Hit-and-run victim speaks outOct 15, 2017, 9:37 p.m.
-
Zombies, Vikings cause downtown Mpls street closuresOct 13, 2017, 2:47 p.m.
-
Teen feared lost to sex traffickers found safeOct 13, 2017, 7:28 a.m.