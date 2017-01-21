KARE
Hockey Day Minnesota in Stillwater

A preview of Hockey Day Minnesota in Stillwater.

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 11:21 AM. CST January 21, 2017

STILLWATER, Minn. - Hockey Day Minnesota is celebrating it's 11th year in 2017. The event takes place in downtown Stillwater on Saturday January 21. 

At 10 a.m. the boys hockey matchup takes place between Mahtomedi High School vs Thief River Falls. At 1p.m. it's Stillwater High School vs. Minnetonka High School.

The girls play at 5 p.m. with Minnetonka High School vs. Stillwater High School.

There are also college teams playing. For a complete line up go to the Hockey Day Minnesota website.

(© 2017 KARE)


