Hockey team raises money for Augsburg worker to see family

The Augsburg men's hockey team raised money so a longtime employee of the Minneapolis college can visit his family overseas. (Photo: Matt Passolt, KARE 11)

Minasie Theophilos is a custodian for Augsburg's ice arena. Theophilos left his home in Ethiopia nearly 35 years ago and has never had a chance to return to visit this family.

The Auggies men's hockey team decided to set up a fundraiser for Theophilos. In 24 hours, the GoFundMe fundraiser surpassed its original goal.

The team presented Theophilos with a check for more than $5,000 on Wednesday. The money will allow Theophilos to travel to Norway to visit his brother, who lives there, while their father also visits.

The team plans to continue fundraising to send Theophilos and his wife to Ethiopia for an extended stay next winter.

