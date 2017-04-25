Hodges: 'It's time to talk' about sex assault

Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges says it is time to talk about sexual assault. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges says it is time to talk about sexual assault. That is why she's sharing her story of being sexually abused as a child.

The mayor made the revelation Monday on a Facebook page called "Break the Silence Day" to support victims of sexual abuse. The 47-year-old writes she was abused for years by adults not related to her. She says she was threatened into believing that "the slightest indication that anything was amiss would jeopardize the safety of everyone and everything I loved." She didn't tell her family or friends for many years -- until early into her treatment for alcoholism. She's been sober since the age of 19.

But why reveal this now? Hodges spoke to KARE 11's Jana Shortal in an exclusive interview.

"Last fall, I met with a University of Minnesota student who is a survivor of rape there. She was talking to me about her story, her experience with police. It was in that meeting that I realized -- I'm a public figure, I haven't told my story, it would be useful right now if I had because I could have that conversation with her. The seed was planted -- it is time. It's time to talk about it," Hodges told KARE 11's Jana Shortal in an exclusive interview.

Because Hodges is running for a second term, some might believe sharing her story now is politically motivated.

"This was born out of a lot of years of healing and the increasing understanding and increasing feeling of it's time to talk," she added.

Could one argue politics kept her quiet?

"I always assumed when I was done with politics that I would tell my story and be of service then, but I couldn't wait. It just got to be too big and too important," Hodges said.

"If I hadn't gone into politics I think I would have been very open about this a long time ago, but I knew there would be blowback. I knew there wouldn't be a good time. You know what, there's not a good time. There's not a good time to be a survivor of sex assault."

