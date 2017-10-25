Holiday Gift and Craft Show on November 4

EAGAN, Minn.--Enjoy a Holiday Gift and Craft Show that supports a great cause on Saturday, November 4 at Eagan High School from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

The event supports the Eagan High School Band Boosters and the work they do to help provide educational, enjoyable and rewarding band programs.

The craft show will feature more than 40 vendors, great food and a raffle.

Visit EHS Band Boosters for more information.

© 2017 KARE-TV