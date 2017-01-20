Home of Hubert Humphrey celebrates Trump inauguration

WAVERLY, Minn. - Nearly 60 years separate the Uptown Bar and Grill in Waverly from another inauguration day.

On January 20th, 1961, Waverly resident Hubert Humphrey was sworn in as Vice President of the United States. The proud Democrat’s bust stands to this day in the city park of a town that voted for Trump.

“We're really representative of many rural Americans,” says Connie Holmes, Waverly’s mayor. Holmes retired to the Wright County community of 1350 people after a 32 year career as Washington lobbyist.

She also voted for Trump.

“I thought he would do a better job of bringing the country together,” Holmes said while watching Trump’s inauguration speech at Waverly’s Uptown Bar & Grill.

Judd Meyer, who owns the Uptown, was not among those surprised that Trump – and not Hillary Clinton – was taking the oath of office.

“I didn't see any Hillary Clinton signs anywhere, so anyone who came in here and was talking was pro-Trump.”

That includes Meyer, who added, “This is a great day. I'm excited.”

A sampling of the lunch crowd found not a single Clinton voter.

“I'm pro-Trump,” said Capri Loegering,” who was visiting from Sartell. “I like waves of change, I'm the person who makes those waves to see what happens.”

Across the table, Brenda Myers agreed.

“I think having a businessman in the White House is going to be a very good thing,” Myers said.

“45th president of the United States, yep,” Cliff Duske said out loud from a lunch table at the Uptown. The 70-year-old dairy farmer spoke proudly of his friendship with Humphrey.

And what would Vice President Humphrey think of Trump?

“He would say, well, we got our work cut out for us and now we're gonna have to try and help this guy get our country where it's supposed to be again,” Duske said.

A town that hails Humphrey now also hails the new chief.

