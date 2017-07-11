Homeowner who fatally shot burglary suspect gets 90 days

ST. JAMES, Minn. - A southern Minnesota crop farmer who fatally shot a burglary suspect while he was fleeing the scene was sentenced Tuesday, after accepting a plea deal on a lesser charge.

David Allen Pettersen, 65, pleaded guilty to a charge of intentional discharge of a dangerous weapon in the Jan. 28 incident and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, plus two years of supervised probation. He will get credit for three days served.

According to the criminal complaint, Pettersen interrupted what he perceived as an attempted burglary at his rural Madelia home, grabbed a .45 caliber handgun and fired it at the suspect's vehicle, fatally striking the driver -- 19-year-old Nicolas Thomas Embertson. Embertson was in the vehicle with two other men, Kyle Thomas Nason and Cornelius Ayers, Jr., both 18. The two others in the car have been sentenced on burglary counts.

Nicolas Embertson (Photo: Family of Nicolas Embertson)

Families of both Pettersen and Embertson packed the courtroom during Tuesday's sentencing, where Pettersen addressed the court, saying he felt pain and loss since that fateful January day -- and absolutely no satisfaction in Embertson's death.

He said his reaction was sudden, a response to a perceived threat where he didn't know if he was about to be harmed.

"If it wasn't for their decision, I wouldn't have been in that position," he said.

That said, Pettersen said he wished he would've called 911 first.

Pettersen was charged with second-degree manslaughter for Embertson's death, but that charge was dropped in exchange for his guilty plea. Pettersen's attorney said after the hearing they would petition for work release.

The judge said Tuesday's sentencing was a fair resolution, adding that he hopes "everyone can find peace."

KARE 11 reporter Kent Erdahl will have more on this story at KARE 11 News at 6, where we will also hear from Embertson's father, Erik.

© 2017 KARE-TV