Homeowners saved by smoke detector in Minneapolis house fire

MINNEAPOLIS- Two homeowners escaped a house fire early Saturday morning thanks to the warning of their smoke detector.

Minneapolis firefighters were called to the 2800 block of 37th Avenue South around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived at the scene firefighters saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the roof of the home.

Spokesperson Kathleen Mullen says the homeowners were able to get out safely thanks to their smoke detector.

"The neighbors next door also heard it and they both sort of called it in," Mullen explains.

Everyone was able to make it out safely. Mullen says they were concerned that the fire may spread to neighboring homes.

"This was a concern initially. These houses are very close to each other," Mullen says.

Investigators are still trying to assess the damage, but Mullen says it's likely the home will be uninhabitable for quite some time.

Investigators are also trying to determine what cause the fire to ignite.

