Hopkins couple shares love story ahead of Valentine's Day

HOPKINS, Minn. - As we approach Valentine’s Day, it’s a great time to reflect on love stories.

With that - it’s important to acknowledge that love sometimes happens when you least expect it.

Dana White says, “I had a bad first impression actually when I met,” said Diana White.

Diana is talking about the first time she met her husband, Ricky.

“Well actually he was two hours late picking me up, ” explained White, a teacher’s aide.

Diana was working one-on-one with a girl who has special needs. Ricky was Dakota’s (the little girl's) bus driver.

Ricky says he was given the wrong information on where they lived. And when he arrived, “She didn’t have the happiest look on her face of course,” Ricky explained.

It was within ten days though Ricky asked Diana out on what would be their first date.

The couple moved from California to Minnesota.

This year they will celebrate their 10 year anniversary.

