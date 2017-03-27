Hopkins Police seek suspect in car arson

Surveillance video shows a suspect set a fire inside a car on March 20 in Hopkins, Minnesota. (Photo: Courtesy: Hopkins Police)

HOPKINS, Minn. - Police in Hopkins are looking for a suspect who started a fire inside a car last week.

Police were called to a report of a car fire at 1:48 a.m. on March 20. Surveillance video captured the incident in the 700 block of 11th Avenue South.

The video shows the suspect, at the top left of the screen, apparently break the back window of a Ford Edge and throw a burning object inside. The suspect can be seen fleeing after the interior of the vehicle ignites.

Hopkins Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dressen at 952-938-8885.

