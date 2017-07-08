Horse thief detective group gathers to remember history

Stock Image (Photo: Thinkstock)

WASECA, Minn. (AP) - Though their days of chasing bandits are long over, members of a Minnesota horse thief detective group continue to meet once a year.



The Mankato Free Press reports that members of the Waseca County Horse Thief Detectives have an annual Fourth of July picnic where they gather for a potluck, old fashioned games and a brief meeting.



This year the group discussed fundraising efforts to support law enforcement, including the option of establishing a college scholarship to help future police officers.



The group organized in 1864 to protect themselves from bands of horse thieves after thieves who had stolen a valuable pair of horses broke out of jail and disappeared. The group searched for horses or other stolen property valued at more than $50.

