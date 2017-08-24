Hospital worker claims $758.7M Powerball prize

Massachusetts hospital worker Mavis L. Wanczyk has claimed the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot. (Photo: NBC)

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts hospital worker has claimed the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot, and says she always thought winning the lottery was "a pipe dream."

Fifty-three-year-old Mavis L. Wanczyk, of Chicopee, says she was leaving work at night with a Chicopee firefighter, and they were discussing Powerball.

That's when she realized she won. She says he followed her home to make sure she got there safely.

Wanczyk says the first thing she wants to do is sit back and relax. She says she has called work to let them know she won't be back.

Wanczyk has two adult children, a daughter and a son.

Lottery officials say she chose to take a lump sum payment of $480 million, or $336 million after taxes.

It's the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.

Minnesota Winners

Minnesotans also have reasons to celebrate after last night’s Powerball drawing. A $1 million winning ticket sold in at the Pit Stop on Dutch Lake Drive in Howard Lake. A $200,000 ticket and three $50,000 tickets were also sold in Minnesota for the Aug. 23 drawing.

According to the Minnesota State Lottery, 511,867 winning tickets sold in Minnesota won $4,084,276 during this jackpot run.

