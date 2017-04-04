KARE
Close
Breaking News WATCH LIVE | Giraffe birth at NY zoo
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

House advances $3.2 billion higher education plan

KARE 5:46 PM. CDT April 04, 2017

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota House has approved a $3.2 billion education bill that would freeze tuition next year for the state's two-year and technical colleges but will likely raise it at the University of Minnesota.

The bill passed Tuesday in the Republican-controlled House mostly along party lines by a vote of 77-53. Republicans say their bill helps students with rising educational costs through funding student debt counseling and a loan forgiveness program for agricultural, aviation and teaching jobs.

Democratic Rep. Gene Pelowski of Winona says the bill falls short of schools' needs and fails to address high debt loads.

Gov. Mark Dayton is sure to fight against some of the provisions, like funding for the University of Minnesota, where he proposed nearly $75 million more than Republicans.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories